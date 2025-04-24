Zelensky Cuts Short South Africa Trip After Deadly Attack On Kyiv
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled part of his trip to South Africa on Thursday after Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv, killing at least eight people in the deadliest attack on the capital in months.
Ukraine has been battered with aerial attacks throughout Russia's three-year invasion but deadly strikes on Kyiv, better protected by air defences than other cities, are less common.
The attacks threw more doubt on already fraught US efforts to push Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, hours after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Zelensky for refusing to accept Moscow's occupation of Crimea as a condition for peace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to respond to Zelensky's proposal to completely halt air attacks on civilian targets and last month rejected a US-Ukrainian call for a full and unconditional ceasefire.
"It has been 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire and a halt to strikes.
.. And it has been 44 days of Russia continuing to kill our people," Zelensky said in a post on X.
The Ukrainian leader, who was on a trip to South Africa, announced he would return to Ukraine immediately after meeting the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa.
"The strikes must be stopped immediately and unconditionally," he added.
Trump on Wednesday accused Zelensky of frustrating peace efforts by ruling out recognising Russia's claim over Crimea, a territory the US president said was "lost years ago".
Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and then backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.
"This completely corresponds with our understanding, which we have been saying for a long time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, responding to Trump's remarks.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it will not cede Crimea under any settlement with Moscow.
