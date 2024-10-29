Open Menu

Zelensky Expects 12,000 North Korean Soldiers In Russia 'soon'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Zelensky expects 12,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia 'soon'

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that he expects 12,000 North Korean soldiers on Russian territory "soon", as he met with Nordic leaders in Iceland.

As Zelensky made his first visit to Iceland amid a diplomatic push to rally allies around his "victory plan", he warned that some 3,000 North Korean soldiers and officers were "already on Russian territory".

Russia "will use" them in its war on Ukraine, he added.

"We think that they will have 12,000 soon" on Russian territory, Zelensky said at a press conference on Monday evening held together with leaders from the Nordic countries.

Earlier on Monday, the United States said that North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to train in Russia, more than tripling the previous estimate as NATO warned of a dangerous expansion of the Ukraine war.

Zelensky arrived in Iceland on Monday to attend the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit and hold talks with leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Asked about the risks of declining military and financial support from the US if the Republican candidate Donald Trump would win the upcoming presidential election, Zelensky said he "hadn't heard" Trump say he would withdraw support.

"Not supporting Ukraine would be a great victory for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and a great loss for the West, for unity, democracy and freedom", he added.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Russia Democracy Norway Visit Trump Vladimir Putin Iceland United States Sweden North Korea Finland Denmark From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

21 minutes ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

10 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

10 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

10 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

10 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

10 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

10 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

10 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

10 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World