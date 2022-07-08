UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Expresses 'sadness' At UK PM's Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Zelensky expresses 'sadness' at UK PM's resignation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday telephoned Boris Johnson to express his "sadness" over the British leader's resignation as Conservative leader and impending departure as prime minister, Kyiv said

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday telephoned Boris Johnson to express his "sadness" over the British leader's resignation as Conservative leader and impending departure as prime minister, Kyiv said.

"We all welcome this news with sadness. Not only me, but also all of Ukrainian society which sympathises with you a lot," the presidency quoted Zelensky as saying, reiterating how grateful Ukrainians were for the British prime minister's support since the Russian invasion.

Johnson has been seen as one of Ukraine's most vocal and fervent supporters in the West.

"We don't doubt that Great Britain's support will continue, but your personal leadership and your charisma made it special," said Zelensky.

The two leaders also discussed military and political cooperation between the two countries and negotiations designed to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports, Kyiv added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Russia All From Sad

Recent Stories

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

1 minute ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

1 minute ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

1 minute ago
 Campaign against institutions: Lahore High Court d ..

Campaign against institutions: Lahore High Court directs to amend plea

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP for tight security during Eid, by-electio ..

Addl IGP for tight security during Eid, by-elections

6 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.