Zelensky Hails Sandu's Election Win In Moldova, Urges 'united Europe'

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday congratulated Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu who won a tense presidential runoff this weekend and beat her rival backed by a pro-Russian party.

The election in the ex-Soviet republic that lies sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and the European Union was overshadowed by allegations of meddling by Moscow.

"Moldovans have made a clear choice -- they chose a path toward economic growth and social stability," Zelensky said, vowing to strengthen ties.

Both Chisinau and Kyiv applied for their countries to join the European Union following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," the Ukrainian leader added.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications, a government body set up to counter disinformation, said the small European country had fended off a large-scale Russian influence campaign.

"Russia's massive election interference operations in Moldova have failed. We congratulate the people of Moldova on their hard won victory," the agency said, also on social media.

