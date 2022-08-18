Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed a visit to his war-ravaged country from Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Russian strikes battered the eastern region of Kharkiv, leaving several dead and dozens injured

In a separate meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Zelensky called on the UN to ensure security at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, where increased fighting has raised fears of a nuclear incident.

"The visit of the President of Turkey to Ukraine is a powerful message of support from such a powerful country," Zelensky said in a statement, adding that they would discuss cereals exports and Zaporizhzhia.

Erdogan and Guterres, who were due to hold a press conference with Zelensky in Lviv, were key brokers of a deal last month allowing the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine after Russia's invasion blocked essential global supplies.

On Thursday, the 25th cargo ship departed Ukraine under the deal and Zelensky said he and Guterres had "agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation. We also discussed the possible directions of its development".