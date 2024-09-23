Zelensky heads to US to explain war plan to Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was on his way to the United States to set out his plan to end the war with Russia to President Joe Biden.

"It is this fall that will decide what will happen next in this war," Zelensky said in a video filmed from inside the plane.

"Ukraine will present the victory plan in the United Sates, and the President of the United States will be the first to see it in full," he added.