Zelensky Holds Istanbul Talks With Erdogan On War, Black Sea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Friday for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the war with Russia and Black Sea grain shipments
The meeting comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up more support from its NATO allies and as Ankara positions itself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.
Kyiv has faced mounting pressure on the front line in recent months, losing ground to Moscow amid hold-ups to Western aid from its biggest ally Washington.
The two leaders are to meet at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and hold a press conference on Friday evening, according to the Turkish presidency.
Zelensky's office said the pair will discuss Kyiv's proposal to end the conflict -- as well as "Black Sea navigation security, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state."
A Turkish diplomatic source told AFP that Ankara "will once again emphasise that our strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, including Crimea, continues.
- 'Reached the limit' -
Russia and Ukraine reported civilian casualties Friday, as both sides accused each other of striking deep behind enemy lines.
A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed two people on Friday, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
In Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, on the other side of the border, a Russian drone attack on the town of Vovchansk killed a man and a woman in a car, regional head Oleg Sinegubov said.
Türkiye hosted failed ceasefire talks between Kyiv and Moscow in the first weeks of the war and wants to revive them.
"Both sides have now reached the limit of what they can achieve through war," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this month. "We think it's time to start a dialogue towards a ceasefire."
In July 2022, Ankara with the United Nations brokered the Black Sea grain deal, the most significant diplomatic agreement so far reached between Kyiv and Moscow.
