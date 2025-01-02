Zelensky 'horrified' by New Orleans attack: statement

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he was "horrified" by the deadly attack in New Orleans on a crowd celebrating the New Year and said his country stood by the American people.

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated," he added.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured. Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

Officials said a US citizen driving a white Ford pickup flying the flag of the Islamic State group had carried out the attack, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35.

The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

