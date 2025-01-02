Zelensky 'horrified' By New Orleans Attack: Statement
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he was "horrified" by the deadly attack in New Orleans on a crowd celebrating the New Year and said his country stood by the American people.
"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Zelensky said in a post on X.
"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated," he added.
"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured. Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."
Officials said a US citizen driving a white Ford pickup flying the flag of the Islamic State group had carried out the attack, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35.
The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.
bur-pop/jhb/jj
Recent Stories
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui
Football: English Championship table
Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban
More Stories From World
-
Global condemnation, condolences for New Orleans attack4 minutes ago
-
Zelensky 'horrified' by New Orleans attack: statement5 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts: official media14 minutes ago
-
Several killed in Montenegro restaurant shooting14 minutes ago
-
Sugar Bowl postponed over New Orleans attack14 minutes ago
-
Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup, USA advance14 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on Liverpool as Jesus stars again15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table44 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results44 minutes ago
-
Several killed in Montenegro restaurant shooting: reports45 minutes ago
-
Witnesses describe 'war zone' left in wake of New Orleans attack1 hour ago
-
France's Macron says 'thoughts are with families' of New Orleans attack victims1 hour ago