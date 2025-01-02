Open Menu

Zelensky 'horrified' By New Orleans Attack: Statement

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Zelensky 'horrified' by New Orleans attack: statement

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he was "horrified" by the deadly attack in New Orleans on a crowd celebrating the New Year and said his country stood by the American people.

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Zelensky said in a post on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated," he added.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured. Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

Officials said a US citizen driving a white Ford pickup flying the flag of the Islamic State group had carried out the attack, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 35.

The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.

bur-pop/jhb/jj

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Police Ukraine New Orleans Post All Ford

Recent Stories

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

1 hour ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

2 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

2 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

2 hours ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

2 hours ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

2 hours ago
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

2 hours ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

2 hours ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

2 hours ago
 Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 hours ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

3 hours ago

More Stories From World