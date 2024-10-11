Zelensky In Berlin Says Hopes War With Russia Will End Next Year
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced hope Friday that the war with Russia will end next year, speaking during a visit to Berlin to ask for sustained military support.
As Ukraine faces a gruelling third winter at war, Zelensky has been seeking support on a two-day whirlwind tour of European capitals that took him to London, Paris and Rome.
Visiting Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky, dressed in his trademark military clothes, thanked Germany for its backing and said that "it is very important for us that this assistance does not decrease next year".
He said he would present Scholz with his plan for winning the war, voicing hope that the conflict would end "no later than next year, 2025".
"Ukraine more than anyone else in the world wants a fair and speedy end to this war," Zelensky said. "The war is destroying our country, taking the lives of our people."
Scholz pledged Germany and EU partners would send more defence equipment this year, and German aid worth four billion Euros in 2025, vowing that "we will not let up in our support for Ukraine".
Scholz said he and the Ukrainian leader agreed on the need for a peace conference that includes Russia, but that a peace "can only be brought about on the basis of international law".
"We will not accept a peace dictated by Russia," Scholz said.
Zelensky later wrapped up his tour by meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The Ukrainian leader has been seeking fresh military and financial aid from his European allies amid fears of dwindling support if Donald Trump wins the US presidency next month.
A scheduled Ukraine defence meeting Saturday at the Ramstein US air base in western Germany was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a state visit to Germany because of Hurricane Milton.
Germany has been Ukraine's biggest military aid supplier after the United States.
However, Scholz has rejected sending the German long-range Taurus missile system, fearing an escalation of NATO's tense standoff with nuclear-armed Russia.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Hurricane Milton leaves at least 16 dead as Florida cleans up24 minutes ago
-
President for railroad connectivity with Turkiye to boost trade, economic cooperation5 hours ago
-
President Zardari holds one-on-one meeting with Turkmenistan leadership5 hours ago
-
At least 11 dead in Florida but Hurricane Milton not as bad as feared5 hours ago
-
Rising sea threatens to swallow Senegal coastal town5 hours ago
-
Constitution ensures supremacy of law in modern democracies; Rana Mashhood6 hours ago
-
Russian overnight strikes kill four in Ukraine's Odesa region7 hours ago
-
President Zardari, Vladimir Putin emphasise strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
Japanese atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize7 hours ago
-
Oil tanker on fire off Germany, crew rescued8 hours ago
-
Japanese atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo wins Nobel Peace Prize8 hours ago
-
Zelensky meets Pope, Scholz as whirlwind Europe tour ends8 hours ago