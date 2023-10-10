Open Menu

Zelensky In Romania For Talks With President

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Zelensky in Romania for talks with president

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was in Bucharest for security talks with his Romanian counterpart after a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine's Danube ports near the Romanian border.

"I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with (President) Klaus Iohannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations," Zelensky said on social media.

He said they would discuss "further security cooperation".

Last month, NATO member Romania found drone debris several times near its border with Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone NATO Ukraine Russia Social Media Bucharest Romania Border

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

55 minutes ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

2 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

2 hours ago
Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

3 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World