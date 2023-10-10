Zelensky in Romania for talks with president

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was in Bucharest for security talks with his Romanian counterpart after a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine's Danube ports near the Romanian border.

"I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with (President) Klaus Iohannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations," Zelensky said on social media.

He said they would discuss "further security cooperation".

Last month, NATO member Romania found drone debris several times near its border with Ukraine.