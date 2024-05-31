Zelensky, in Stockholm, urges more arms for Ukraine: statement

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he had arrived in Sweden to appeal to his country's allies in northern Europe to supply his struggling military with more weapons.

Zelensky has been touring European capitals in recent days to appeal for more military aid for the Ukrainian army, which has been ceding ground to relentless Russian attacks in recent weeks.

"Today I am in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defence systems for Ukraine, joint defence industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," he added.

He said he would meet leaders from Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway and sign several bilateral security agreements.

"Ukraine will grow stronger as a result of the support of our principled and consistent allies, as well as new security agreements," the Ukrainian leader said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson meanwhile said that his country would take "important steps towards further strengthening cooperation between our countries in our support for Ukraine".

"Ukraine's cause is our cause," he added in a statement on social media.

Zelensky's arrival in Stockholm comes just days after Sweden pledged military aid of 13.3 billion kronor ($1.25 billion) to Ukraine.

And it comes as Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold back Russian attacks across the sprawling front line, after Moscow this month launched a fresh ground offensive in the eastern Kharkiv region.