Open Menu

Zelensky Offers Land Swaps As Russia Heartens Trump With Prisoner Release

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Zelensky offers land swaps as Russia heartens Trump with prisoner release

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to swap land in negotiations with Russia, which freed at least one American prisoner in what US President Donald Trump described Tuesday as a goodwill gesture on ending the war.

Zelensky has in the past has refused to cede any territory after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But in an interview with The Guardian published Tuesday, he said Kyiv was ready for serious talks ahead of a Friday meeting at the Munich Security Conference with US Vice President JD Vance -- a vocal critic of US military support to Ukraine.

"We will swap one territory for another," Zelensky said, adding that he was ready to trade land in Russia's Kursk region -- which Ukraine seized in a surprise offensive last year.

He acknowledged that Ukraine would not be able to enjoy security guarantees just with European partners.

"Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he said.

Trump took office vowing to end the war in Ukraine, possibly by leveraging billions of Dollars in US assistance sent under former president Joe Biden, to force Kyiv into territorial concessions.

In the first known visit by a member of the Trump administration to Russia since he returned to the White House last month, envoy Steve Witkoff secured the release of Marc Fogel, an American jailed since 2021 on drug charges.

"We were treated very nicely by Russia," Trump told reporters of Fogel's release.

"Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war."

Trump greeted Fogel at the White House Tuesday night after he landed back in the United States, recounting a meeting with Fogel's 95-year-old mother at a campaign rally where he promised her to "get him out."

The White House described his release as part of an "exchange," with Trump saying Tuesday night that a second detainee would be released Wednesday without offering further details.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, where state-run news agencies quoted the White House announcement.

Russia's Supreme Court in December refused to consider an appeal Fogel made against his 14-year sentence.

Witkoff, a property developer and friend of Trump, is officially the middle East envoy and earlier played a key role in pushing forward a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Trump also announced a visit to Ukraine by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- another official in his cabinet on a mission unrelated to his Primary job.

Recent Stories

e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

9 seconds ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

15 minutes ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

25 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

30 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

30 minutes ago
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

44 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From World