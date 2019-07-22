UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelensky Party Wins Absolute Majority In Ukraine Parliament Vote: Media

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:14 PM

Zelensky party wins absolute majority in Ukraine parliament vote: media

The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won an absolute majority in parliamentary elections with a record share of the vote, according to partial results and media projections Monday

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won an absolute majority in parliamentary elections with a record share of the vote, according to partial results and media projections Monday.

The comedian-turned-president's Servant of the People party had around 42 percent of the vote, well ahead of its nearest rival on just over 12 percent, with 44 percent of votes counted, the results showed.

Media projections showed this puts the party on track to pick up more than half the parliament's 450 seats.

Zelensky won a landslide victory in a presidential election in April and his party's showing at the weekend election is the best of any party in Ukraine's post-Soviet history.

Four other parties -- including one openly supported by the Kremlin -- passed the five percent threshold to enter the assembly, the results showed.

Faced with a hostile parliament after his win, Zelensky quickly called snap elections and vowed to bring in a new generation of politicians to lead the country.

The result of those polls will bring a host of newcomers into parliament and government.

They will face a long list of challenges in a country heavily dependent on foreign aid and scarred by years of war with Russia-backed separatists.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Ukraine Parliament Vote Lead April Media Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Why Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is a good choice for mid ..

10 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas lied on oath, Fatima Sohail’s siste ..

30 minutes ago

JKPM delegation calls on Syed Ali Gilani

26 seconds ago

European stocks sag at open 22 July 2019

28 seconds ago

Iran announces arrests, death sentences as CIA spy ..

31 seconds ago

IAEA Director General Amano Passes Away Aged 72 - ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.