Zelensky Pleads For Air Defence Help At Berlin Aid Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday pleaded for more air defence help to stop Russian attacks as he began an intense week of diplomatic meetings with Western partners.
"Russia's greatest strategic advantage over Ukraine is superiority in the sky. It is missile and bomb terror that helps Russian troops advance on the ground," Zelensky told a reconstruction conference in Berlin.
"Air defence is the answer," he said.
Zelensky, who is also due to address the German parliament, will join the heads of the G7 developed nations later this week in Italy.
He then heads to Switzerland for peace talks over the weekend on the war in Ukraine. Russia has not been invited.
Opening the Berlin conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also urged allies to provide more air defence for Ukraine.
"I would like to make a heartfelt plea to everyone here today: please support our initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defence with everything that is possible," Scholz told delegates.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From World
-
Toxic gas leak kills three in India's Puducherry23 minutes ago
-
Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash24 minutes ago
-
Duanwu Festival box office dips, industry pins hopes on summer24 minutes ago
-
Domestic teen comedy "Be My Friend" stays atop China's daily box office24 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured two more eastern Ukrainian villages24 minutes ago
-
Macron's opponents rally for snap election challenge44 minutes ago
-
Public Security: Unauthorized vehicles denied entry to Holy Sites During Hajj44 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Russian Counterpart54 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Venezuelan Counterpart1 hour ago
-
Wreck of missing Malawi VP's plane found: military source1 hour ago
-
Danish intelligence says Russian arrested for spying1 hour ago
-
French bosses fear far right's vague economic plans1 hour ago