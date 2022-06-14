Zelensky pleads for arms from western allies

Ukraine's president has made an impassioned plea to Western allies to speed arms deliveries and help stem "terrifying" casualties

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine's president has made an impassioned plea to Western allies to speed arms deliveries and help stem "terrifying" casualties.

The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the eastern Donbas region of Lugansk still under Ukrainian control.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday the human cost of the battle for the region was "simply terrifying".

Zelensky expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to reclaim territory, calling on the nation's allies to send more weapons.

"We just need enough weapons to ensure all of this. Our partners have them." Presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak on Monday listed items he said the Ukrainian army requires, including hundreds of howitzers, tanks and armoured vehicles.

"Being straightforward -- to end the war we need heavy weapons," he tweeted.

