Open Menu

Zelensky, Poland's PM Tusk To Meet In Warsaw On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Zelensky, Poland's PM Tusk to meet in Warsaw on Wednesday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Warsaw on Wednesday, Poland said, just days before US president-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Zelensky has been holding a flurry of meetings with Ukraine's backers ahead of Trump's return to the White House.

The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the fighting when he enters office next week, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to make major territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

EU and NATO member Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest allies after Russia launched a war against Kyiv in February 2022 and has maintained its support despite historic rows frequently straining ties between the neighbours.

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw on Wednesday," the Polish government said.

The Ukrainian presidency confirmed that Zelensky had arrived in Poland on Wednesday morning.

According to Polish media, Zelensky's talks in Warsaw will be largely focused on resolving a decades-long dispute over the WWII Volyn killings of Poles in what is now Western Ukraine.

Tusk, whose ruling pro-EU alliance faces a presidential election in May, is under pressure from the national conservatives at home to secure exhumations of victims of the massacre.

On Friday, Tusk hailed "a decision on the first exhumations of Polish victims" as a "breakthrough" but both Kyiv and Warsaw remained tight-lipped on details of what has been agreed on.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia White House Trump Warsaw Alliance Poland February May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

14 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

14 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

14 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

14 hours ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World