Zelensky, Poland's PM Tusk To Meet In Warsaw On Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will host Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Warsaw on Wednesday, Poland said, just days before US president-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.
Zelensky has been holding a flurry of meetings with Ukraine's backers ahead of Trump's return to the White House.
The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the fighting when he enters office next week, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to make major territorial concessions in exchange for peace.
EU and NATO member Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest allies after Russia launched a war against Kyiv in February 2022 and has maintained its support despite historic rows frequently straining ties between the neighbours.
"Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw on Wednesday," the Polish government said.
The Ukrainian presidency confirmed that Zelensky had arrived in Poland on Wednesday morning.
According to Polish media, Zelensky's talks in Warsaw will be largely focused on resolving a decades-long dispute over the WWII Volyn killings of Poles in what is now Western Ukraine.
Tusk, whose ruling pro-EU alliance faces a presidential election in May, is under pressure from the national conservatives at home to secure exhumations of victims of the massacre.
On Friday, Tusk hailed "a decision on the first exhumations of Polish victims" as a "breakthrough" but both Kyiv and Warsaw remained tight-lipped on details of what has been agreed on.
Recent Stories
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky, Poland's PM Tusk to meet in Warsaw on Wednesday5 minutes ago
-
Private US, Japanese lunar landers launch on single rocket15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update35 minutes ago
-
Clashes as S. Korean investigators attempt to arrest President Yoon45 minutes ago
-
Ukraine critical infrastructure hit in 'massive' Russian attack55 minutes ago
-
Record 36.8 million tourists visited Japan in 20241 hour ago
-
UK inflation dips, easing some pressure on government1 hour ago
-
Ominous Alcaraz 'really, really happy' with Australian Open form1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table12 hours ago
-
Argentine annual inflation plummets, in boost for Milei12 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results12 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table12 hours ago