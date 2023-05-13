UrduPoint.com

Zelensky, Pope Discuss Ukraine's Humanitarian Needs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Zelensky, Pope discuss Ukraine's humanitarian needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a private audience with Pope Francis on Saturday where they discussed the need to help "innocent victims" of the conflict, the Vatican said

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a private audience with Pope Francis on Saturday where they discussed the need to help "innocent victims" of the conflict, the Vatican said.

During their 40-minute talk, they discussed issues relating to "the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war", a Vatican statement said, without mentioning Russia by name.

The 86-year-old pontiff assured Zelensky "of his constant prayers, witnessed by his many public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace since February last year", when Russia invaded its neighbour.

"Together they agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts to support the population. The pope stressed in particular the urgent need for 'human gestures' towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict." Last month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also met the pope, inviting him to visit Ukraine and asking for his help in returning children forcibly taken to Russia.

Speaking to reporters while flying home from a trip to Hungary a few days later, the pope confirmed he wanted to help.

Shmyhal also said they had discussed Zelensky's plan for peace and "the different steps the Vatican could take" to help Kyiv achieve its goals.

In his press conference, Francis said he was willing to do everything necessary for peace in Ukraine, adding: "A mission is under way, but it isn't yet public." Both Kyiv and Moscow said they know nothing about such a mission.

Francis has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, including offering to mediate with Moscow, although that has yet to yield any public results.

In the early months of the war, he drew criticism for failing to blame Russia directly for the conflict.

In a March interview, he said he had offered to go to Moscow to negotiate peace but had been rebuffed, adding that the conflict involved "imperial interests", and not just Russia's.

Zelensky also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome, which will be followed by a visit on Sunday to Berlin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Berlin Rome Hungary February March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But N ..

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

14 minutes ago
 Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt ..

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt official

14 minutes ago
 DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various ..

DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various areas of Kohlu

14 minutes ago
 Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains ..

Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains championship lead

14 minutes ago
 2,894 accused involved in vandalism, violence arre ..

2,894 accused involved in vandalism, violence arrested

15 minutes ago
 Ireland's Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel ..

Ireland's Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel wobbles

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.