Zelensky, Putin visit Ukraine hotspots

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met troops in a frontline town Tuesday, a day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited occupied zones as Kyiv builds up to an expected counteroffensive.

While 45-year-old Zelensky spoke with soldiers in the heavily bombarded town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin's footage showed Putin, 70, visiting the pro-Western country's occupied territory in the south and east, under a veil of secrecy.

Zelensky went to Avdiivka, located close to Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, and thanked troops for their service, his office said.

A video also showed Zelensky standing outside with soldiers in the heavily bombarded town, apparently not wearing protective gear.

"I have the honour to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families," Zelensky told the soldiers.