Zelensky Says Believes Next French Govt Will Back Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP Thursday he believes France will continue to support his country on the battlefield, even as the upcoming French parliamentary vote could usher Ukraine-sceptic parties into power.

"We believe that the French will continue to support Ukraine regardless of the political situation," the Ukrainian leader told AFP in written comments, adding: "We are confident that the next government will be independent from the Russian aggressor and will remain true to European values and a strong and united Europe."

