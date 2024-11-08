Zelensky Says Calls For Ukraine Ceasefire 'dangerous', 'irresponsible'
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine were "dangerous" and "irresponsible," offering no guarantee of security for Ukraine.
"There is also very dangerous rhetoric... (which) concerns the ceasefire," Zelensky told reporters in Budapest after a European summit.
Calls for a ceasefire were "irresponsible. There must be a clear plan", he said.
Zelensky's comments came after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- the EU leader with the warmest relations with the Kremlin -- reiterated his call for a "ceasefire" on the battlefield.
A truce could "provide room and time for the warring parties to have communication and to start to negotiate about peace", said Orban.
"But stop killing each other now -- that's my recommendation," he added.
