Open Menu

Zelensky Says 'confident Russia Will Lose This War'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was "confident" Russia would lose the war in Ukraine

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was "confident" Russia would lose the war in Ukraine.

"Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war... I'm sure that we will win because the truth is on our side," Zelensky said in a speech outside the Danish parliament, as a large crowd cheered and waved Ukrainian flags.

Zelensky made his remarks a day after Denmark, along with the Netherlands, announced they would provide American F-16 jets to strengthen Kyiv's Soviet-era air force, as it pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

"The main thing is what we prove with our victory, with our cooperation... Together we prove that life is a value, that people matter. Freedom matters, Europe matters," the Ukrainian leader said.

"It will be a common victory.

Of truth, of democracy, of our people, of our nations." on Sunday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her country would deliver 19 F-16s, six of them by the end of this year, eight next year and five in 2025.

Russia warned Monday that the delivery of the advanced jets represented an "escalation of the conflict".

"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its deeds and words to leave Ukraine no choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," Russian ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement to AFP.

"Such a position pushes Ukraine into the abyss and condemns its people to new victims."Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in July that Moscow would consider the F-16s a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Democracy Nuclear Vladimir Putin Netherlands Denmark July Sunday

Recent Stories

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

6 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

13 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers ..

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

6 minutes ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

9 minutes ago
 England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been ..

England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been at Women's World Cup final

9 minutes ago
AC Kohat inspected mines

AC Kohat inspected mines

9 minutes ago
 Provincial caretaker cabinet to consist of 13-14 m ..

Provincial caretaker cabinet to consist of 13-14 ministers, 5 advisers: CM

9 minutes ago
 APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointmen ..

APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Information Minister

9 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water reaches to its maximum level of 1 ..

Mangla Dam water reaches to its maximum level of 1242 feet

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

6 minutes ago
 India's Rahul, Iyer return for Asia Cup

India's Rahul, Iyer return for Asia Cup

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World