Zelensky Says Counteroffensive Actions 'taking Place'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Zelensky says counteroffensive actions 'taking place'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that counteroffensive action was underway against Russian forces while declining to give any details

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that counteroffensive action was underway against Russian forces while declining to give any details.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine: at which stage I will not talk in detail," Zelensky said at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A journalist asked Zelensky to comment after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive was already failing.

"It's interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this: that they do not have long left, in my opinion," Zelensky said.

He added that he was in daily touch with military commanders including armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny and "everyone is positive now -- tell that to Putin!"

