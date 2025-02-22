Zelensky Says Europe Must 'do Much More' To Achieve Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday after a flurry of phone calls with leaders of allied countries that Europe must do "much more" to bring about peace.
After speaking to the leaders of countries including Germany and Poland on Friday, Zelensky said in his televised evening address that "Europe must and can do much more to ensure that peace is actually achieved" in Ukraine.
Zelensky added that "it is possible" to achieve an end to the war with Russia since Ukraine and its partners in Europe have "clear proposals".
"On this basis we can ensure the implementation of a European strategy, and it is important that this is done together with America," he said.
The United States is pressing Zelensky's team to sign a deal giving it access to Ukraine's mineral deposits and Zelensky said he hoped for a "fair result".
"This is an agreement that can add value to our relationship, and the main thing is to work out the details so that it can work," he said after facing a series of tirades from US President Donald Trump over Ukraine's refusal to immediately sign the deal.
In a bid to rally his allies Zelensky on Friday spoke to European leaders from Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Croatia, as well as the president of Ivory Coast.
His aide Andriy Yermak also spoke to a Brazilian counterpart.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky says Europe must 'do much more' to achieve peace6 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Mexico Open56 minutes ago
-
Philippines welcomes removal from money laundering 'grey list'1 hour ago
-
Sudan's heartland city limps back to life after army recapture1 hour ago
-
The last carriage horses of Indonesia's capital endure harsh lives1 hour ago
-
US stocks end sharply lower on slowdown worries, Dow -1.7%1 hour ago
-
Buoyant Frankfurt aim for 'perfection' against league leaders Bayern1 hour ago
-
Gaza hostage-prisoner swap set to go ahead after row over bodies1 hour ago
-
M23 pushes deeper in east DRC, UN urges Rwanda forces to leave1 hour ago
-
France look to get Six Nations bid back on track against Italy1 hour ago
-
Canada Liberals show signs of comeback amid Trump taunts1 hour ago
-
Leicester hit historic low in Brentford rout1 hour ago