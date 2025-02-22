Open Menu

Zelensky Says Europe Must 'do Much More' To Achieve Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Zelensky says Europe must 'do much more' to achieve peace

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday after a flurry of phone calls with leaders of allied countries that Europe must do "much more" to bring about peace.

After speaking to the leaders of countries including Germany and Poland on Friday, Zelensky said in his televised evening address that "Europe must and can do much more to ensure that peace is actually achieved" in Ukraine.

Zelensky added that "it is possible" to achieve an end to the war with Russia since Ukraine and its partners in Europe have "clear proposals".

"On this basis we can ensure the implementation of a European strategy, and it is important that this is done together with America," he said.

The United States is pressing Zelensky's team to sign a deal giving it access to Ukraine's mineral deposits and Zelensky said he hoped for a "fair result".

"This is an agreement that can add value to our relationship, and the main thing is to work out the details so that it can work," he said after facing a series of tirades from US President Donald Trump over Ukraine's refusal to immediately sign the deal.

In a bid to rally his allies Zelensky on Friday spoke to European leaders from Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Croatia, as well as the president of Ivory Coast.

His aide Andriy Yermak also spoke to a Brazilian counterpart.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

11 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

11 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

11 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

12 hours ago
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

12 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

12 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From World