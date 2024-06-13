Open Menu

Zelensky Says Expects 'important Decisions' At G7 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he was expecting "important decisions" at a G7 summit in Italy, where he will also sign security agreements with Japan and the United States.

The G7 is set to discuss a major deal that could unlock a $50 billion loan for Kyiv, secured against future profits from Russian funds that have been frozen in Western jurisdictions as punishment for its invasion.

"A large part of (the summit) will be devoted to Ukraine, our defence and economic resilience. And we are expecting important decisions today," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

The G7 countries have been Ukraine's key military and financial backers since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Zelensky also said he would sign two more security agreements with Tokyo and Washington on the sidelines of the summit.

Kyiv has signed more than a dozen similar deals with its major Western backers outlining multi-year commitments to fund and enhance Ukraine's defence and military.

"We will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented," Zelensky said.

The agreements do not constitute mutual defence pacts or military alliances, but are seen as an important commitment of the West's long-term support to Kyiv with the war now well into its third year.

The G7 meeting comes amid a flurry of Ukrainian diplomacy to boost international support.

Earlier this week, Zelensky spoke at a major reconstruction conference in Berlin and this weekend some 90 countries and international organisation are planning to send representatives -- including heads of state -- to a flagship peace summit in Switzerland to discuss Ukraine's plan to end the war.

