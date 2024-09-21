Zelensky Says Hopes Biden Will Support His Plan To End War With Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he hopes US President Joe Biden will support his plan to end the war with Russia, ahead of a trip to Washington.
Zelensky has promised to present his so-called "victory plan" to end the fighting, which has killed thousands, to Biden in the coming days.
"I really hope that he will support this plan," Zelensky said during a press conference with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.
"The plan is designed for decisions that will have to happen from October to December... We would like that very much. Then we believe that the plan will work," he added.
Zelensky will present the plan to the United States after a summer of intense fighting, with Moscow advancing in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv holding on to parts of Russia's Kursk region.
The Ukrainian leader is due to meet Biden and presidential candidate Kamala Harris -- while Kyiv also says he plans to meet her Republican election rival Donald Trump.
Zelensky has also said he aims to host another international peace summit outlining his vision to end the war in November, to which Russia will be invited.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will only enter peace talks if Ukraine surrenders four of its regions.
