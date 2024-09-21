Open Menu

Zelensky Says Hopes Biden Will Support His Plan To End War With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Zelensky says hopes Biden will support his plan to end war with Russia

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he hopes US President Joe Biden will support his plan to end the war with Russia, ahead of a trip to Washington.

Zelensky has promised to present his so-called "victory plan" to end the fighting, which has killed thousands, to Biden in the coming days.

"I really hope that he will support this plan," Zelensky said during a press conference with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

"The plan is designed for decisions that will have to happen from October to December... We would like that very much. Then we believe that the plan will work," he added.

Zelensky will present the plan to the United States after a summer of intense fighting, with Moscow advancing in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv holding on to parts of Russia's Kursk region.

The Ukrainian leader is due to meet Biden and presidential candidate Kamala Harris -- while Kyiv also says he plans to meet her Republican election rival Donald Trump.

Zelensky has also said he aims to host another international peace summit outlining his vision to end the war in November, to which Russia will be invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will only enter peace talks if Ukraine surrenders four of its regions.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Trump Kursk Vladimir Putin United States October November December From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

25 minutes ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 hour ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

15 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

16 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

16 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World