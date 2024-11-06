Open Menu

Zelensky Says Hopes Trump 'victory' Will Bring 'just Peace In Ukraine Closer'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Zelensky says hopes Trump 'victory' will bring 'just peace in Ukraine closer'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday on his "impressive victory" in US elections and said he hoped his presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer".

A second Trump term raises questions over Washington's long-term support for Ukraine, battling a Russian invasion for almost three years, as the Republican candidate has been highly critical of US military aid to Kyiv.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," he added.

Zelensky said Kyiv was "committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies".

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal later said Ukrainians "look forward to an era of a strong United States under your leadership".

Zelensky met Trump for talks while visiting the US in September, a meeting that came after public tensions between the two politicians.

Standing next to Zelensky, Trump had touted his working relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, congratulating Trump, described the September meeting as "productive."

"It is essential that Ukraine has bipartisan support in the United States," he added.

Trump has claimed he could settle the conflict "in 24 hours", without giving details, and has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for the war.

Political tensions between Trump and Zelensky pre-date Moscow's 2022 invasion.

In 2019, during his first term in office, Trump was accused of pressuring Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of his opponent Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Social Media Trump Vladimir Putin United States September 2019

Recent Stories

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 electi ..

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election

55 minutes ago
 Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

2 hours ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

2 hours ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

3 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

3 hours ago
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

3 hours ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

5 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

5 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World