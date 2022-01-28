Zelensky says internal 'destabilisation' biggest threat for Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Friday that the biggest threat to his country remained internal "destabilisation" as the West warns of a potential Russian invasion.

"The greatest risk for Ukraine... is the destabilisation of the situation inside the country," Zelensky told foreign media at a news conference.