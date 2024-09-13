Open Menu

Zelensky Says Kursk Offensive 'slowed' Russian Advance In East Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Kyiv's offensive into Russia's border region of Kursk "slowed" Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.

Kyiv launched the shock incursion into the Kursk region on August 6, advancing kilometres into Russian territory and seizing dozens of settlements.

Zelensky's statements came as Russia said this week it took back a string of villages in Kursk.

"It gave the results we expected, to be honest. In Kharkiv region, the enemy has been stopped, the progress in Donetsk region has been slowed down, although it is very difficult there," he said at a conference in Kyiv.

He said there are currently 40,000 Russian troops fighting in the Kursk region.

"They wanted quick breakthroughs," Zelensky said.

He spoke a day after Russia claimed to have recaptured a swath of territory in its western Kursk region.

Ukraine's attack on Kursk caught Moscow by surprise and was the biggest by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.

