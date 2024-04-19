Zelensky Says NATO Must Choose 'whether We Indeed Are Allies'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that NATO must choose whether it really is an ally of Ukraine by accelerating weapons supplies to help his struggling forces
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that NATO must choose whether it really is an ally of Ukraine by accelerating weapons supplies to help his struggling forces.
"Our sky must become safe again," Zelensky said during a video conference with NATO defence ministers.
"It depends fully on your choice. Choice whether life is indeed equally valuable everywhere.
Choice whether you have an equal attitude to all partners. Choice whether we indeed are allies," he said.
Casting a bleak picture of his forces' ability to hold off Russian attacks on the ground and from the air, Zelensky said Ukraine could not defend itself without Western support.
"It is obvious that now, while Russia has air advantage and can rely on its drone and rocket terror, our capabilities on the ground, unfortunately, are limited," he said.
