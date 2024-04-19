Open Menu

Zelensky Says NATO Must Choose 'whether We Indeed Are Allies'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Zelensky says NATO must choose 'whether we indeed are allies'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that NATO must choose whether it really is an ally of Ukraine by accelerating weapons supplies to help his struggling forces

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that NATO must choose whether it really is an ally of Ukraine by accelerating weapons supplies to help his struggling forces.

"Our sky must become safe again," Zelensky said during a video conference with NATO defence ministers.

"It depends fully on your choice. Choice whether life is indeed equally valuable everywhere.

Choice whether you have an equal attitude to all partners. Choice whether we indeed are allies," he said.

Casting a bleak picture of his forces' ability to hold off Russian attacks on the ground and from the air, Zelensky said Ukraine could not defend itself without Western support.

"It is obvious that now, while Russia has air advantage and can rely on its drone and rocket terror, our capabilities on the ground, unfortunately, are limited," he said.

Related Topics

Drone NATO Ukraine Russia All From

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

20 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

20 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

20 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

23 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

22 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

23 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

23 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

22 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

23 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World