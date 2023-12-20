Open Menu

Zelensky Says 'no One Knows' When War In Ukraine Will End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Zelensky says 'no one knows' when war in Ukraine will end

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that there was no end in sight to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as fatigue builds among Kyiv's allies nearly two years into the war and the Kremlin voices growing confidence of victory.

Zelensky said he had turned down a request from the military -- for now -- to mobilise as many as 500,000 Ukrainians for the army, an unpopular proposal that could hit his worsening poll ratings among Ukrainians.

His meeting with local and foreign journalists wraps a difficult year in Ukraine, with Kyiv's forces under pressure on the front and allies wavering on military and financial backing.

"No one knows the answer," Zelensky told reporters in response to a question of whether the war with Russia could end next year.

"Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that this is a war for many years, they do not know," he said.

The question of how long Western countries will provide essential support for Kyiv has grown increasingly urgent.

Zelensky last week embarked on a tour of Western countries to make the case for more military and political support as Russia's invasion grinds closer to its two-year-anniversary in February.

But he failed to convince the US Congress to immediately approve $60 billion in support, while in Brussels, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban blocked an aid package of around 50 billion Euros ($55 billion).

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Brussels February Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

11 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

11 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

11 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

11 hours ago
Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

11 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

11 hours ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

11 hours ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

11 hours ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

11 hours ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

11 hours ago

More Stories From World