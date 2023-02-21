Zelensky says Russia 'mercilessly killing' civilians in Kherson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday blasted Russia for "mercilessly killing" civilians in Kherson as local officials reported at least five deaths following strikes on the southern city.

"The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson.

Again mercilessly killing the civilian population," Zelensky said on social media.

"A vehicle park, residential areas, a high-rise building, and a public transport stop were hit," Zelensky added.

The strikes killed at least five people and 16 others were in hospitals with injuries, the Kherson city council said.

The Ukrainian army initially said that six people were killed in the attack.