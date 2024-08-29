Open Menu

Zelensky Says Situation Near Key Hub Pokrovsk 'extremely Difficult'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the situation around the eastern city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region, was now "extremely difficult".

Russia has recently been advancing towards Pokrovsk and has regularly announced that it has taken control of nearby villages.

"Pokrovsk and other areas in the Donetsk region are extremely difficult: the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there," Zelensky said in his evening address, citing a report by army chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

Ukraine's General Staff said in an update on Wednesday afternoon that the situation "is the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector".

It said there was "fierce fighting" in a number of villages close to the city.

"So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. Combat is still ongoing in 14 locations," the General Staff said.

