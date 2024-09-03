Zelensky Says Strike On Central Ukraine City Kills 41, Wounds 180
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of people were killed in a Russian attack Tuesday on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which hit a military educational facility.
"More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead," Zelensky said.
Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, Ukraine's defence ministry said.
"The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter," the ministry said.
Rescuers were still at work after saving 25 people, including 11 trapped under the rubble, according to the ministry.
Russian military bloggers had said that the strike targeted an outdoor ceremony.
