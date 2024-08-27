Zelensky says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks.

Zelensky announced earlier this month that Ukraine had received the first batch of the fighter jets promised by Western countries, declining to say how many had been delivered.

"We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16," Zelensky said in English at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday without elaborating.

He said at the press conference that Ukraine still needed more of the jets.