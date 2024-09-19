Open Menu

Zelensky Says Ukraine's 'victory Plan' Is 'fully Prepared'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Kyiv has "fully prepared" its "victory plan" to end the war with Russia, which he earlier said he will discuss with US leader Joe Biden.

"Today we can say that our victory plan has been fully prepared -- all the points," Zelensky said in his daily evening address. "Everything has been worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it."

The Ukrainian leader said last week that he planned to discuss the plan with Biden "this month".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, and Zelensky's announcement came as Ukraine controls parts of Russia's Kursk region and as Moscow has pressed an advance into eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky added that "there cannot be any alternative to peace, any freezing of the war or any other manipulations that will simply move the Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of Europe."

Zelensky has said he aims to host another international peace summit outlining his vision to end the war in November, to which Russia will be invited.

