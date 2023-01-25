UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says US Tanks Keep Ukraine On 'path To Victory'

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked US President Joe Biden for his decision to send Abrams tanks to his war-torn country

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked US President Joe Biden for his decision to send Abrams tanks to his war-torn country.

"It's an important step on the path to victory," Zelensky, he turned 45 on Wednesday, tweeted, thanking Biden for his "powerful" decision.

The United States announced earlier Wednesday that it will provide 31 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, mirroring a similar move by Germany in the face of dire warnings from Moscow.

The twin announcements will come as a major relief for Kyiv which has pleaded for months for heavy Western tanks to aid its battle.

"A historic day," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said on messaging app Telegram. "One of those days that will determine our future victory," he added.

He also thanked Biden, Congress and the American people.

"We'll never forget it," he added. "The great time is coming."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Germany United States Congress From

Recent Stories

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

43 seconds ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

46 seconds ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

2 minutes ago
 Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

2 minutes ago
 Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in separate i ..

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in separate incidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.