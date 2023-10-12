Zelensky says US vowed aid will be 'constant'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had received assurances from Washington that military aid to Ukraine would remain "constant and uninterrupted".

It came after he urged Ukraine's allies to arm his country to survive the winter, on his first visit to NATO headquarters since Russia's all-out invasion.

"It was made clear that America will continue to provide Ukraine with the constant and uninterrupted support necessary for its defence," Zelensky said in his daily address, following a meeting in Brussels with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He added that he had discussed how to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities before winter, particularly in terms of "drones and missiles".

"I am grateful to all partners for their continued willingness to help our defence," he said, adding, "our main focus is to strengthen our air defence and the most important tools at the front. Artillery, long-range systems."