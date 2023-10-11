Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies on Wednesday to step up weapons supplies to help his country survive through the winter, on his first visit to the military alliance's headquarters during Russia's all-out war.

Zelensky made a plea for air defence, long-range missiles and ammunition in the face of fears that the Hamas attack on Israel could distract key backer the United States from the conflict in his country.

"How to survive during this next winter for us is big," Zelensky said as he addressed the media with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg before meeting alliance defence ministers.

"We are preparing, we are ready. Now we need some support from the leaders. That's why I'm here today."

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a fresh tranche of weaponry for Kyiv worth $200 million, including air defence missiles to help Ukraine stave off an expected winter onslaught by Russia.

"Make no mistake," Austin said at the start of the meeting with Ukraine's international backers.

"The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."