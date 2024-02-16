Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on Friday in Berlin, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "historic step" amid Kyiv's raging battles against Russia

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on Friday in Berlin, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "historic step" amid Kyiv's raging battles against Russia.

Zelensky will also seal a similar deal with France later Wednesday, as he seeks to shore up help for his forces, who are struggling to hold off Russian attacks on the frontline city of Avdiivka.

With the Ukraine war about to enter a third year, the president was to make a new plea for sustained help on financing and armaments at the Munich Security Conference, where leaders like US Vice President Kamala Harris are to gather.

Zelensky's European tour comes at a critical time as Ukraine faces mounting pressure on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

Fierce fighting raged around beleaguered Avdiivka, on the eastern frontline, which has become a main Russian target ahead of the February 24 invasion anniversary.

The long-term future of billions of Dollars of Western aid is meanwhile in doubt, with the biggest contributor, the United States, in the throes of an election year.

A possible $60-billion package of military aid has been held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress.

The EU has also admitted that it will only be able to make good on half of the one million artillery shells it promised to send by March.

No details have emerged yet on the bilateral pact signed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Zelensky, with Germany saying only that it would cover Ukraine's "long-term security commitments and support".

But Scholz said the signing of the deal was "a historic step"

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine against Russia's war," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The French presidency confirmed that a security agreement would be signed on Friday evening, but did not provide any specifics on its content.