Zelensky Signs Ukraine Security Accord With EU
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a 10-year security pact with the European Union in Brussels, the latest deal aimed at shoring up long-term support for Kyiv in its fight with Russia
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a 10-year security pact with the European Union in Brussels, the latest deal aimed at shoring up long-term support for Kyiv in its fight with Russia.
Days after the EU said it was opening formal membership negotiations with Kyiv, Zelensky attended a summit of EU leaders to meet with some of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in the face of the Russian invasion.
"Thanks to you and to all the leaders of the EU for such historical outcome. We waited for this a long period of time," Zelensky told reporters in Brussels.
He however pointed to the need to take the "next steps" including on air defence. "We need them urgently on the battlefield."
The security agreement being signed with the EU mirrors accords already struck by Kyiv with a raft of countries, including EU heavyweights Germany and France.
"For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 Member States to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional changes," he said in a post on X.
"Each step we take brings us closer to our historic goal of peace and prosperity in our common European home," Zelensky said.
EU chief Charles Michel hailed the "positive" agreements.
"It's very important so that we can give the message that we intend to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Michel said, standing next to Zelensky.
Ukraine has signed 17 similar bilateral security agreements, including with the United States, Britain and Japan.
They are not mutual defence pacts, but instead outline key countries' plans to support Ukraine with military, financial, humanitarian and political aid over a number of years.
The pact, made public shortly after it was signed, said the EU would look to continue financing weapons deliveries for Ukraine, keep training Kyiv's troops, and step up efforts to bolster the country's defence industry.
But there were no concrete commitments of new aid from the EU, after some countries refused to make any pledge too definite.
Instead, the accord says only that further annual tranches of support worth around the same as a five-billion-euro package for this year "could be envisaged" until 2027.
As with the other pacts, it also includes a clause saying the EU would consult with Ukraine within 24 hours in case of a "future aggression" by Russia.
Ukraine has portrayed the agreements as a bridge towards membership in the EU and NATO.
The initiative to sign them was announced at NATO's summit last year to appease Kyiv after it was refused a clear timeframe for joining the alliance.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra
UK police broaden election betting investigation
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Isla ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues
UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station
More Stories From World
-
UK police broaden election betting investigation32 seconds ago
-
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho34 seconds ago
-
21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing: medical source28 minutes ago
-
First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to GB2 hours ago
-
'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green innovation4 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time4 hours ago
-
Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul4 hours ago
-
Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction4 hours ago
-
Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race4 hours ago
-
NIDLP Chief meets Saudi Ambassador at Transport Logistic China 20244 hours ago
-
China CPC leadership to hold reform-themed plenum on July 15-18.4 hours ago
-
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report5 hours ago