Open Menu

Zelensky Slams Olympic Sanctions On Russia As 'piecemeal'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow some Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Games as "piecemeal" sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

Rivne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow some Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Games as "piecemeal" sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The West has imposed an unprecedented package of economic sanctions on Moscow since its February 2022 invasion but Ukraine has urged its allies to step up the penalities to strangle Russian revenues that fund its war effort.

In response to Russia's invasion, the IOC banned Russia and its ally Belarus from competing as teams.

The few athletes allowed to participate cannot wear team colours and their national anthems will not be played.

"Any country in the world can see that if there are athletes competing under the neutral flag today, they are athletes from Russia and Belarus," Zelensky said.

"I believe that these are piecemeal sanctions," he told French media in an interview on Tuesday.

He also said he had been invited to the opening ceremony of the Olympics Games by French President Emmanuel Macron but did not attend because of "tense" fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"I would have loved to attend, if this wasn't such a difficult time in my country," he said. "It is a tense moment in the east of our country. We are in a difficult situation."

Russian forces have been making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine where outnumbered and under-resourced Ukrainian forces have been struggling to hold back assaults.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Belarus February Olympics International Olympic Committee Media From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

6 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

6 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

6 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From World