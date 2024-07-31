Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow some Russian athletes to compete at the Paris Games as "piecemeal" sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

The West has imposed an unprecedented package of economic sanctions on Moscow since its February 2022 invasion but Ukraine has urged its allies to step up the penalities to strangle Russian revenues that fund its war effort.

In response to Russia's invasion, the IOC banned Russia and its ally Belarus from competing as teams.

The few athletes allowed to participate cannot wear team colours and their national anthems will not be played.

"Any country in the world can see that if there are athletes competing under the neutral flag today, they are athletes from Russia and Belarus," Zelensky said.

"I believe that these are piecemeal sanctions," he told French media in an interview on Tuesday.

He also said he had been invited to the opening ceremony of the Olympics Games by French President Emmanuel Macron but did not attend because of "tense" fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"I would have loved to attend, if this wasn't such a difficult time in my country," he said. "It is a tense moment in the east of our country. We are in a difficult situation."

Russian forces have been making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine where outnumbered and under-resourced Ukrainian forces have been struggling to hold back assaults.