Zelensky Slams Putin After Russian Strikes Kill 12
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday slammed Russia and its President Vladimir Putin over two aerial attacks that killed at least 12 people.
Moscow has ramped up its strikes on Ukraine as winter sets in, and Zelensky said the attacks showed Russia has no interest in a deal to end its nearly three-year invasion.
At least 10 people were killed in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, while two were killed in Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rig, officials said.
"Thousands of such strikes carried out by Russia during this war make it absolutely clear that Putin does not need real peace," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.
"Only by force can we resist this. And only through force can real peace be established," he added.
Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire in the blast, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.
A total of 24 people were wounded there, including a four-month-old girl and at least two other children aged four and eleven, he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From World
-
Biden eyes preemptive pardons as Trump plots revenge: reports1 minute ago
-
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street2 minutes ago
-
Georgia police fire water cannons at pro-EU protesters2 minutes ago
-
Colombia denies UN claims of 20,000 bodies at Bogota airport2 minutes ago
-
Political storm clouds Macron's Notre Dame glory12 minutes ago
-
Murisier pips Odermatt for Beaver Creek World Cup downhill win22 minutes ago
-
Hague court lays fresh charges against ex-Kosovo leader Thaci22 minutes ago
-
Bethell, Duckett miss tons but England in control of second NZ Test32 minutes ago
-
Pope looks to his legacy in creating 21 new cardinals32 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago
-
Inter beat Parma to close in on Serie A leaders Napoli8 hours ago