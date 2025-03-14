Zelensky Slams Putin's 'very Manipulative' Statements On Ceasefire
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambivalent response to a proposed ceasefire as "very manipulative".
"We now have all heard from Russia Putin's very predictable, very manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire," Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Putin said Thursday in his first public comments on a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States and backed by Ukraine that he was in favour but had "serious questions" about how it would work.
Washington has called for Russia to accept a ceasefire without preconditions but Putin listed a number of obstacles in the way.
"We do not set conditions that complicate anything. Russia does that," Zelensky said.
"As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia."
Zelensky accused Putin of "actually preparing a refusal" but claimed he was "afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war".
He also said Putin was "framing the idea of a ceasefire with such preconditions that nothing will work out at all, or for as long as possible".
In his comments Thursday, Putin raised concerns that Ukraine would use a ceasefire to its military benefit, and said Russia wanted to press ahead as its forces made advances.
He also questioned how the ceasefire would be monitored across a front line thousands of kilometres long.
"Putin often does this -- he doesn't say 'no' directly, but he does it in such a way that he practically only delays everything and makes normal solutions impossible. We think that this is all just another Russian manipulation," Zelensky said.
He added that the American side said they were "ready to organise control and verification" of the ceasefire.
"It is feasible to ensure this with American capabilities, European capabilities. And to prepare answers to all the questions about long-term security and real, reliable peace during the ceasefire and put a plan to end the war on the table," Zelensky said.
