Zelensky Summoned By Ukraine's Court In Tug Of War With Ex-leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:41 PM

Ukraine's top court has summoned President Volodymyr Zelensky in a lawsuit lodged by his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, a court spokeswoman said Thursday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 )

The announcement came after Poroshenko this week was named as a suspect in a treason investigation which his ally said was orchestrated by Zelensky.

Zelensky is expected to testify at a hearing by Ukraine's Supreme Court on February 28, court spokeswoman Mariya Shvenko told AFP.

Shvenko said the lawsuit was filed by Poroshenko in August and related to Zelensky's interview in which he accused his rival of being involved in trade with pro-Russian separatists.

Poroshenko has denied the charges and asked the court to order the 43-year-old leader to provide proof of his claims.

On Monday, 56-year-old Poroshenko was named as a suspect in a treason probe.

He stands accused of helping the separatists who control two eastern regions sell coal to Kiev.

The authorities said they were investigating dozens of alleged crimes in which they suspect Poroshenko might be involved.

Poroshenko has denied any wrongdoing, saying the latest charges "cross a red line".

His close ally, former parliament speaker Oleksandr Turchynov, said the probe was "another case fabricated on the direct order of the incumbent president".

In 2019, Poroshenko was trounced in a presidential election by Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience at the time.

Zelensky has pledged to root out corruption and investigate officials from the previous administration.

Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014. The fighting has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

More Stories From World

