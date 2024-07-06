Zelensky Thanks UK's Starmer For Ukraine Support In Phone Call
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked Keir Starmer for pledging that London would carry on backing Kyiv, in a phone call hours after Britain's new prime minister took office.
Britain has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded in February 2022.
"I am grateful to Prime Minister Starmer for reaffirming the UK's principled and unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelensky said on social media.
The Ukrainian leader said he had congratulated Starmer on his victory in Thursday's general election, which saw Starmer's Labour party secure a landslide victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.
"We coordinated positions ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington and other international events, as well as discussed ways to strengthen our partnership," Zelensky added.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he expects the military alliance will agree a "substantial package for Ukraine" at the gathering in the US capital next week.
