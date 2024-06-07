Open Menu

Zelensky To Address French Parliament After D-Day

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM



Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will on Friday address the French parliament and US President Joe Biden give a keynote speech on democracy after world leaders marked 80 years since the D-Day landings in World War II.

Biden, Britain's King Charles III, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute Thursday to the tens of thousands of Allied troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

An additional guest was Zelensky, in a stark reminder of the war being waged for over two years in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He was due to address the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, from around 0745 GMT before talks with Macron later Friday.

Late Friday, Biden will return to Normandy to give a speech at the Pointe du Hoc, a clifftop promontory where German bunkers were attacked by US troops in a daring assault during the landings, on defending freedom and democracy.

The speech is likely to be seen as a warning against his rival and ex-president Donald Trump in the US presidential election later this year.

Macron will also give a keynote speech in Bayeux, the first French town to be liberated from German occupation after D-Day.

