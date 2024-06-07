Zelensky to address French parliament after D-Day

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will on Friday address the French parliament and US President Joe Biden is to give a keynote speech on democracy after world leaders marked 80 years since the D-Day landings in World War II.

Biden, Britain's King Charles III, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute Thursday to the tens of thousands of Allied troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy in northern France on June 6, 1944.

An additional guest was Zelensky, in a stark reminder of the war being waged for over two years in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He was due to address the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, from around 0745 GMT.

Zelensky will then hold a bilateral meeting with Biden in Paris from 1000 GMT before talks in the afternoon from around 1500 GMT with Macron.

Later Friday, Biden will return to Normandy to give a speech on defending freedom and democracy at the Pointe du Hoc, a clifftop promontory where German bunkers were attacked by US troops in a daring assault during the landings.

The speech to be delivered from 1400 GMT is likely to be seen as a warning against the risk posed by his Republican rival Donald Trump in the US election later this year.

Biden, a Democrat, will unmistakably be invoking the memory of a famous speech given by late Republican president Ronald Reagan at the Normandy clifftop in 1984 where he invoked the American "boys" of the Pointe du Hoc.

Macron will also give a keynote speech in Bayeux, the first French town to be liberated from German occupation after D-Day.