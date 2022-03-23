Zelensky to address Swedish, Danish parliaments

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Swedish and Danish parliaments in the coming days, one month into the Russian invasion of his country, the two assemblies said Wednesday.

Zelensky has made multiple appearances by video link before parliaments in other countries.

His speech to Sweden's Riksdag is scheduled for Thursday at 10:55 am local time (0955 GMT), the parliament said.

"I'm honoured that the president of Ukraine wants to address parliament during a raging war," said speaker Andreas Norlen.

On Wednesday Sweden said it would double its arms exports to Ukraine, sending another shipment of vital anti-tank weapons.

Zelensky will address the Folketing in Denmark on March 29.

Less than a week after Russian troops invaded on February 24, Zelensky spoke to MEPs in the European Parliament on March 1.

Since then, he has addressed the US Congress, as well as British, Canadian and German lawmakers among others.

On Wednesday, Zelensky was to speak to the French National Assembly, and on Thursday he is due to address an extraordinary NATO summit.

Kyiv, which has received large deliveries of mainly anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons from the West, is now calling for "offensive weapons" as deterrence against the Russian army.

Sweden has delivered 5,000 anti-tank launchers to Ukraine, breaking its doctrine of not sending weapons to countries in active conflict for the first time since 1939.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry said it would send another such shipment of the AT-4 anti-tank weapons used by the Swedish army.

"Sweden will double its contribution to Ukraine's Armed Forces with 5.000 additional anti-tank weapons and demining equipment," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Another historic decision today," it said.

Denmark has also sent lethal aid to Ukraine in the form of 2,700 anti-tank weapons.