Zelensky To Address UN Security Council Over Russian 'genocide'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian 'genocide'

Kyiv, Ukraine, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that he has called "war crimes" and "genocide".

The speech, Zelensky's first to the body since Russia's invasion, comes after he made an emotional trip to Bucha, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia.

Moscow has denied responsibility and suggested the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.

But newly released satellite photographs taken by Maxar Technologies in mid-March, before the Russian withdrawal, showed what appeared to be bodies in some of the same places they were later found by Ukrainian troops and seen by journalists.

