Open Menu

Zelensky To Attend Defence Talks In Germany With Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany next week

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany next week.

The meeting at the US air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies, including US President Joe Biden.

"We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on October 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders' level," he said on social media.

He would present "clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war", he said, adding that Russia could be stopped by "the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine".

Zelensky also attended the last Ramstein meeting in September, pressing for more weapons to repel advancing Russian forces.

The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the US election next month, which could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of Dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.

Ukraine meanwhile has upped the pressure on its Western supporters for clearance to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Russian forces have been advancing steadily in eastern Ukraine this year against outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops.

Zelensky in his daily address later on Saturday said he was aiming for "lasting peace and security".

He added: "This is possible only on the basis of international law and without any trade in sovereignty or trade in territories."

Kyiv's troops were "demonstrating what Ukrainians can do when they have enough weapons and enough range" with long-range drone strikes on Russian military bases.

"We will convince our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed to bring the end of this war closer," he said.

Related Topics

Election Drone Ukraine Russia Social Media Trump Germany Frankfurt United States September October From Billion

Recent Stories

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 minutes ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

4 minutes ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

4 minutes ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

4 minutes ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

4 minutes ago
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

4 minutes ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

3 minutes ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

3 minutes ago
 79 professional beggars arrested in two days

79 professional beggars arrested in two days

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: England v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores

3 minutes ago
 Russia says captured another village in eastern Uk ..

Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World